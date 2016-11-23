Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Transaction with Far Resources Ltd.



November 22, 2016 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the Company or Zimtu) announces it has signed an agreement with Far Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT; FSE: F0R) for its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.



ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to companies covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtus network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs. The program also provides participating companies access to and meetings with Zimtus market participants in Europe and North America.



About Far Resources Ltd.

Far Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT) is a mineral exploration company, looking to develop our high grade lithium and gold properties. Our mission is to leverage our experienced management team that has sought out underdeveloped projects, with low barriers to production. Our goal is always to minimize the time it takes to take our resources from the ground to production.



About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest. For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.





On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.



Dave Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







