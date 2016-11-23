NewVoiceMedia scoops Leading Experts in Tech Award 2016

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- , a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has been named a winner of Softech International's Leading Experts in Tech Awards for 2016.

The awards programme showcases the industry's most dynamic firms that offer unique and versatile solutions and support to their clients. Winners were selected based on their performance over the past year and commitment to innovation, through a combination of votes gathered from the publication's network of respected industry partners and its own rigorous in-house research.

"It is a great honour to be named as one of the world's leading experts in technology", commented NewVoiceMedia CEO Jonathan Gale. "Our rapid acceleration, together with our innovative technology, is helping us attract the highest calibre people around the world who are dedicated to making our cloud capabilities best-in-class. It's great to be formally recognised by Softech International and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory ahead of the market in 2017 and beyond".

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

For more about the Leading Experts in Tech Awards, visit . For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit .

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

