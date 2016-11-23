Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Director's Share Dealing

(firmenpresse) - HONGKONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM)

Nasdaq: HCM

: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has received notification that Mr Michael Howell, Independent Non-executive Director, sold 10,000 ordinary shares of US$1.00 each in Chi-Med (the "Ordinary Shares") at an average price of GBP18.83 per share on November 18, 2016 and November 21, 2016 under a personal share trading plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, a total of 20,000 Ordinary Shares have now been sold. Previously under the Plan 10,000 Ordinary Shares were sold between October 24, 2016 and October 28, 2016 and announced on November 1, 2016. The Plan was put in place by Mr Howell to facilitate a financial settlement arising from a marital separation agreement.

Following the above sale of 10,000 Ordinary Shares, the holding of Mr Howell is 118,600 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.20% of the current issued share capital of Chi-Med.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: .

Contacts:



RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

PressRelease by

Hutchison China Meditech Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 08:11

Language: English

News-ID 508743

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hutchison China Meditech Limited

Stadt: HONGKONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease