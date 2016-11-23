Fantasy 6 to Bring Augmented Reality Technology to Biba Smart Playgrounds

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) announces it has signed a partnership agreement with Biba Ventures Inc. ("Biba"), a dynamic technology company that transforms traditional children's outdoor playgrounds into "smart" playgrounds designed to inspire active, outdoor and imaginative play for children growing up in the digital era.

For parents concerned that their children are spending too much time sitting still in front of a screen, are a game-changer. By engaging with children via the digital rewards and achievements to which they have become accustomed, "smart" playgrounds are able to get children back to real fun, in the real world.

The game play behind Biba's games is very simple. The narrative of the game is that all of the playgrounds on earth are actually wreckages of robot spacecrafts that have crashed. As children visit these playgrounds, they meet a robot companion that becomes their new best friend. By playing games, their robot gets smarter, stronger and begins to remember the programming that brought it to our planet in the first place.

The marketplace for these types of games is worldwide and has the ability to attract children from every corner of the earth to get out and play. In addition to Biba's own suite of games, Fantasy 6 will craft augmented reality ("AR") games for use in Biba playgrounds.

As part of the arrangement, Fantasy 6 will work with Biba to drive the development of a projected 10,000 smart playgrounds for municipalities, entertainment brands and geo-located commerce partners around the world over the next three years. Each year, over 5 million families will visit one of these playgrounds; driving a huge audience to download the new and exciting games from the iTunes and Google Play stores.

This partnership will give Fantasy 6 direct access to the Biba playground system, which will continue to grow and scale in country after country, year after year. Fantasy 6 will create premium AR games and branded content that these families can purchase to enhance their experience.

With the overall AR and VR (Virtual Reality) space projected to be worth US$150 billion by 2020, Fantasy 6 is positioning itself with partners like Biba to be a major player in the industry. Fantasy 6 expects revenues from its AR and VR partnerships to surpass CAD$100,000,000 within the next 10 years.

"Active outdoor play is essential to the development of healthy children. Getting enough active outdoor play for children is a problem with which most modern parents are familiar. The solution Biba has developed blends the technology-driven world that children expect with the joyful outdoor imaginative fun that parents remember from their own childhood," said Matt Toner, CEO of Biba Ventures Inc.

AR games like Pokemon Go motivate players to get out of the house with their mobile phones to play games that promotes users to be active and outdoors. Pokemon Go has made an estimated $600,000,000 in revenue for its developer, Niantic Labs.

"This a perfect fit for our hybrid VR/AR/gaming play designed to capitalize on current industry and audience trends," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Fantasy 6. "We project the Biba partnership will drive short and long-term revenue from channels such as games, gaming and AR while setting up for longer-term success in the VR (virtual reality) space. The proprietary data we drive on this front will be of interest to a wide range of customers, sponsors and other partners."

Within the overall augmented reality space projected to be worth US$150 billion by 2020, Fantasy 6 is positioning itself with its partnership with Biba to be a major player in the US$3 billion playground industry.

"We're very excited to work with the dynamic team at Biba to help contribute to getting children outside to play," said Tejani. "It's yet another opportunity for us to serve the emerging demographic of young digital families as part of our overall vision to be a leader in engaging interactive and immersive technologies to enhance and elevate engagement in sports, entertainment, fitness, education and other sectors."

The Fantasy 6 leadership team will work directly with the senior team at Biba on all aspects of the smart playground project.

