Santacruz Silver Announces Additional Equipment Commissioning at the Veta Grande Mill



Santacruz Silver Announces Additional Equipment Commissioning at the Veta Grande Mill



Vancouver, B.C. - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the Company or Santacruz) reports that a lead thickener and filter press with a 4,000 tpd capacity have been installed, commissioned and are now operating to design specifications at the Veta Grande Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico.



The installation and commissioning of this equipment is part of our ongoing upgrade of the Veta Grande milling facility, stated Arturo Préstamo, President and CEO of Santacruz. As a result metal recoveries are now approximately 70% and 88% for silver and lead respectively reporting to the lead concentrate, with an additional approximate 14% recovery of silver to the zinc concentrate. We anticipate further increases in the silver recovery as we continue to fine-tune the system. Our next step is to begin work on fabricating and installing a zinc thickener and filter press of equal capacity which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2017.



About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver mines (Rosario and Veta Grande); an advanced-stage project (San Felipe) and four exploration properties including the Gavilanes property, El Gachi property, Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.



signed



Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Forward looking information



Certain statements contained in this news release, such as planned production and milling levels, costs, sales prices and efficiencies, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that third party ore to be milled by the Company has properties consistent with management's expectations, that the Company obtains all required regulatory approvals, and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals remains stable or improves. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in lower revenue, higher cost, lower production levels, delays, and/or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of the third party ore), the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.



Financial outlook information contained herein about the Company's prospective costs of production and sales prices is based on assumptions about future events, as described above, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. The purpose of such financial outlook is to provide information about management's current expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the coming quarters. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.



Rosario Mine



The decision to commence production at the Rosario Mine was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.



Veta Grande Mine



The decision to commence production at the Veta Grande Mine was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.



Cinco Estrellas Property



The decision to commence production at the Cinco Estrellas Property was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.









Santacruz ist ein Silberunternehmen mit einem Schwerpunkt auf Mexiko.





Comments on this PressRelease