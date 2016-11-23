Moovly Passes One Million User Milestone in Strong Continuous Growth



(firmenpresse) -

Moovly Passes One Million User Milestone in Strong Continuous Growth



VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (- November 23, 2016) Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (FRANKFURT: OPV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exceeded the one million registered user mark, with user growth stronger than ever over the past three months.

Key Statistics:



- Users from more than 300 of the Fortune 500 companies.

- Users from over 35,000 educational institutions and schools worldwide.

- Demographics show an equal split between male and female users.

- About 70% of users are under the age of 35 years.

- North America is the fastest growing market and the market with most potential.

- Strong growth is also seen from emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.

- Within the last 90 days, Moovly experienced its strongest absolute user growth in the Companys history.



Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly commented, One million users is a unique milestone for any company. Our growth so far has been almost entirely organic with very minimal marketing expenditures. This year was intended to be one of consolidation with several investments and migrations, including our next generation platform launched in May, which enabled the launching of our mobile app, the new HTML5 editor, an open API and the VideoBlocks partnership. Furthermore, with significant investments in in-house systems to position the Company to scale going forward, Moovly will end 2016 in a significantly stronger position than it entered, and we look forward to what 2017 has in store.



Moovlys impressive organic growth can be attributed to its leadership in the following areas:



- Offering more value and customization capability at each licence level compared to the direct competition.

- An increased focus on video in addition to graphical multimedia content such as presentations, banners or e-cards.

- A strong user interface and user experience focus, allowing non-experienced users to easily make professional looking content.



- The ability for users to make amazingly rich multimedia content, further enhanced by the recent announcement of the VideoBlocks partnership, adding over US$10 million worth of digital assets to its user libraries.

- A powerful backend platform and render server farm with an advanced API accessible to 3rd parties.

- As Flash continues to be phased out, the introduction of a HTML5 based Editor and mobile app is in line with market trends.



About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.



Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.



Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.



For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.





For additional information please contact:



Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Office phone: +32 9 398 81 20

Email: bgrunewald(at)moovly.com



Dan Whittle for investor relations

Phone: +1 604-639-4486

Email: daniel.whittle(at)moovly.com



Thorsten Strauss

Marketing Director

Mobile: +32 471 343 293

Email: press(at)moovly.com



Reader Advisory



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.



By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





PressRelease by

MOOVLY MEDIA INC

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/23/2016 - 09:45

Language: English

News-ID 508749

Character count: 7747

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MOOVLY MEDIA INC

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease