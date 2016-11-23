StartMonday Appoints Sales Strategist Bryan Miller as CSO



- Experienced industry leader to manage complex sales, multiple channels, and verticals



AMSTERDAM, NL - November 23, 2016 - Smart job recruitment tech firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (Frankfurt A2DF4H) (XFRA: S56) (the Company or StartMonday) is delighted to welcome Bryan Miller to the key role of Chief Sales Officer, where he will employ his extensive experience, insights and industry contacts to drive the strategic sales efforts of the business.



Bryan is a senior leader with over 20 years of sales and leadership experience working at some of the most prestigious talent acquisition and talent advisory services firms in the world. Over the course of his career he has held key roles in both private and publicly-traded companies ranging from entrepreneurial, high-growth ventures to large Fortune 1000 enterprises. He is recognized as a thought leader in the field of sales strategy execution and his work has been featured in CEBs The Challenger Sale. Prior to joining StartMonday, Bryan spent 4 years with Korn Ferry International where he launched and lead the firms global sales talent advisory practice. He also spent 13 years at BayGroup International in a succession of expanding sales roles, culminating with overseeing the firms expansion into Europe where he served as SVP and Managing Director for EMEA. Over the course of his career, he has participated in the launch of two different SaaS solutions, supporting the sales and go-to-market strategy for each offering. In his capacity as Chief Sales Officer, Bryan is responsible for sales strategy and leads StartMondays sales efforts globally.



I am thrilled to join with StartMonday at this exciting period of growth for the Company, notes Mr. Miller, who further states, the concept behind the StartMonday platform directly addresses an increasingly important role in our fast-paced industry. Initial interest has been outstanding, and Im truly looking forward to transforming that interest into closed agreements. I see this as an exciting new tool for a wide number of major prospects, and feel certain we can quickly deliver meaningful solutions and results to them all.





Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, One of my important criteria in building this company has been to ensure we attract quality talent. With Bryan onboard, I feel we have achieved an important milestone with his appointment. He is a valued and talented individual filling one of our most critical roles. Sales will determine the eventual success of the Company and I think we are now reaching a tipping point where our management expertise can propel our concept to the next level, and probably make it look easy in the process.



About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (Frankfurt A2DF4H) (XFRA: S56)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMondays video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ray Gibson"

CEO & Director



CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Companys shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.



The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



Contact:

Walter Spagnuolo

Invictus Investor Relations

Office: +1.604.343.8661

Toll Free from North America: +1.800.274.8143

Toll free from Germany: +0800.180.6687

Toll Free From UK: + 0.800.014.8387

Email: investors(at)startmonday.com

Website: www.startmonday.com









