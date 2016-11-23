Long Beach Shooting Range Offers Free Training Sessions for First-Time Shooters

LAX Firing Range is a trusted Long Beach shooting range that has proudly been in business for over two decades.

LAX Firing range is a top-rated Long Beach shooting range . Their range and on-site Pro Shop serves hundreds of customers every week. This amount of business has led them to become the go-to spot for all things shooting and firearms accessories. Their staff is dedicated to delivering amazing service and products to every customer that comes through their doors. This Long Beach shooting range offers a multitude of services, from firearms training to NRA certification courses.



In an effort to offer an unparalleled customer experience, the Long Beach shooting range offers free training sessions for first-time shooters. The session is 100% complimentary and offers customers the opportunity to learn proper gun safety technique and range protocol. LAX Firing Range wants every shooter to practice gun safety; this ensures the safety of every patron in the Long Beach shooting range. Their management team has worked tirelessly to continue to offer amazing experiences at their establishment.



For those looking for security guard training, NRA Certified Pistol Instructor courses, or concealed carry permit classes, this Long Beach shooting range delivers. They offer a variety of classes and events for their customers to partake in. Whether youre new to firearms or a veteran sharp shooter, there is always room to improve your skill set. There are no disappointments or cut corners when it comes to the Long Beach shooting range



LAX Firing Range is a certified Long Beach shooting range. They have proudly been serving their customers for over 20 years. In addition, to well-ventilated shooting lanes, they also offer a large selection of rental guns and a cleaning service available to all customers. To learn more about the range, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or call (310) 568-1515. They are conveniently located to serve all of Southern California at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.





Dave Sanders

Company Name: LAX Range

Phone Number: (310) 568-1515

Address: Inglewood, CA

Email: service(at)laxrange.com





http://www.laxrange.com



