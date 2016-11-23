Latest fiber management system to be showcased at Data Centre World Paris

HUBER+SUHNER is set to demonstrate its latest solutions for data centers at the two-day event

(firmenpresse) - HUBER+SUHNER is set to demonstrate its latest solutions for data centers at the two-day event



Leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity, HUBER+SUHNER, is set to demonstrate the market standard defining capabilities of its latest fiber management system IANOS® at Data Centre World Paris, taking place 29-30 November 2016 at the Portes de Versailles exhibition center.



The Swiss company will also display transport solutions for interconnecting data centers and have experts on hand to discuss its latest products, including optical switching technology.



With the modern world increasingly relying on data centers for crucial communication of vital services, the development conducted by companies such as HUBER+SUHNER becomes ever more important, said Thierry Klejtman, DC sales manager at HUBER+SUHNER France. The insuring of the continued reliable and efficient provision of these services for both suppliers and consumers is what drives the ongoing development of systems such as IANOS®, and exhibitions like Data Centre World allow us to demonstrate the significant strides made possible by our developments.



The new IANOS® concept facilitates Base-2, 8, 12 and 24 pre-terminated cable systems for best in class density, speed of installation, handling and scalability, all of which are key factors in future-proofing data centers.



With future-proofing data centers becoming nothing short of essential, IANOS® is a unique fiber management system designed to accommodate a quick, simple and inevitable upgrade path from 10G serial to 40G and 100G parallel optics, said Klejtman. It is undoubtedly our most advanced and adaptable fiber management system to date, improving both existing data centers when retrofitted and providing the most effective, efficient solution possible for new builds.



Alongside IANOS® at the HUBER+SUHNER booth (F60) will be transport solutions for interconnecting data centers from HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics. These solutions allow for the communication between transport vehicles without the need for further software, which reduces OPEX, requires less maintenance and drastically reduces energy consumption as it makes air-conditioning obsolete.





Visitors to the HUBER+SUHNER stand will also have the opportunity to discuss optical network switches from Polatis, which was recently acquired by HUBER+SUHNER and is now a business unit within HUBER+SUHNERs Fiber Optics division. The switches enable improved capacity utilization in data centers and advanced data management in large telecommunication networks.



We are very much looking forward to Data Centre World Paris and hope to demonstrate why HUBER+SUHNER is and will continue to be one of the industrys most valuable and pioneering developers of efficient and reliable fiber optic technology, added Klejtman.



Data Centre World Paris visitors can view IANOS® and other HUBER+SUHNER products at Stand F60 at the Portes de Versailles, Paris from 29  30 November, 2016.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Latest-fiber-management-system-to-be-showcased-at-Data-Centre-World-Paris



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

01522883640

Date: 11/23/2016 - 11:18

Language: English

News-ID 508755

Character count: 3261

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 23/11/2016



Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease