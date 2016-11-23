       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Primary Choice Airwheel E3 Backpack Electric smart Bike

Airwheel has launched a new type of vehicleE3 backpack e bike. Thanks to its affordable price, classic outlook and thoughtful details, it has become the primary choice for the public.

ID: 508777
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Since it was launched in summer 2016, Airwheel E3 foldable electric bike has become a hit among consumers. Over the past two months, it has sold well in the market. Due to its affordable price, classic outlook and thoughtful details, it has become the primary choice for those who just begin to learn riding scooters. Today, lets learn about the magic of the electric folding bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528

Airwheel E3 is the first backpack electric bike launched by Airwheel, which has extraordinary significance. The innovative double O design is not only making E3 look more elegant, but also is conducive to folding. There is an exclusively designed backpack for E3, folding size 474mm×399mm×374mm only weighing 12.5kg. It is so light that even girls can easily lift it up. When it is no more needed, the riders can just put it away without worrying about parking places. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044572211351552

Apart from its classic outlook, the quality of Airwheel E3 has been strictly reviewed and inspected, which ensures the safety of riders to the greatest extent. Airwheel E3 foldable e bike is able to reach 20km per hour and bear a weight of 100 kg. With its top quality battery, it has rather low electricity consumption for one hundred miles. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799501637299605508

Left-right design saddle is to gain balanced force and good ventilation. The built-out modular battery design with USB port empowers E3 electric folding bike to play a versatile role. The mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey. More surprisingly, Airwheel E3 App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, except the basic functions like positioning and data checking etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg

Another factor making Airwheel E3 smart folding bike the primary choice for beginners lies in its affordable price. Since Airwheel is devoted to providing everyone the high-quality scooter at the best price, Airwheel has set quite a reasonable price so that common people can afford one. What they need is a reliable and inexpensive electric scooter with the best performance. On that account, Airwheel E3 undoubtedly becomes the primary choice for them. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

grooved-pipe-fittings, malleable-iron-pipe-fittings, fire-sprinkler-pipe-fittings,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/23/2016 - 12:32
Language: English
News-ID 508777
Character count: 2859
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 86

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.671
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 274


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z