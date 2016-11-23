Primary Choice Airwheel E3 Backpack Electric smart Bike

Airwheel has launched a new type of vehicleE3 backpack e bike. Thanks to its affordable price, classic outlook and thoughtful details, it has become the primary choice for the public.

(firmenpresse) - Since it was launched in summer 2016, Airwheel E3 foldable electric bike has become a hit among consumers. Over the past two months, it has sold well in the market. Due to its affordable price, classic outlook and thoughtful details, it has become the primary choice for those who just begin to learn riding scooters. Today, lets learn about the magic of the electric folding bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



Airwheel E3 is the first backpack electric bike launched by Airwheel, which has extraordinary significance. The innovative double O design is not only making E3 look more elegant, but also is conducive to folding. There is an exclusively designed backpack for E3, folding size 474mm×399mm×374mm only weighing 12.5kg. It is so light that even girls can easily lift it up. When it is no more needed, the riders can just put it away without worrying about parking places. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044572211351552



Apart from its classic outlook, the quality of Airwheel E3 has been strictly reviewed and inspected, which ensures the safety of riders to the greatest extent. Airwheel E3 foldable e bike is able to reach 20km per hour and bear a weight of 100 kg. With its top quality battery, it has rather low electricity consumption for one hundred miles. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799501637299605508



Left-right design saddle is to gain balanced force and good ventilation. The built-out modular battery design with USB port empowers E3 electric folding bike to play a versatile role. The mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey. More surprisingly, Airwheel E3 App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, except the basic functions like positioning and data checking etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



Another factor making Airwheel E3 smart folding bike the primary choice for beginners lies in its affordable price. Since Airwheel is devoted to providing everyone the high-quality scooter at the best price, Airwheel has set quite a reasonable price so that common people can afford one. What they need is a reliable and inexpensive electric scooter with the best performance. On that account, Airwheel E3 undoubtedly becomes the primary choice for them. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





