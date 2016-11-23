How Could The Invention Of Z5 Smart Urban folding Electric Scooter Be A Milestone In The History Of Airwheel?

The invention of Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter even helps to cover the disadvantages of intelligent electric scooters.

(firmenpresse) - Currently, small and portable electric scooters have entered into common peoples daily life. Their low-carbon and efficient features have gained them popularity and favor. The invention of Airwheel Z5 is to make up for the disadvantages of intelligent electric scooters. Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter has become a milestone for the further development of electric scooters. Z5 delivers a more comfortable riding experience and will soon become the optimal choice for people to get around. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



Though some electric scooters have added protecting pads onto the scooter to help reduce friction, long-time standing could also lead to fatigue of both legs. Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter has hence improved its pedals into foldable ones which have larger contact area with feet. The pedals are very close to the ground and as a result people could easily touch the ground with two feet. People could stand straightly to ride Z5 fast electric scooter and therefore, they could keep the most comfortable riding posture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798398802319249408



After finishing a journey with Z5, the 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car. Besides, the operating arm of Z5 motorized scooter is adjustable and riders could adjust it to fit their heights. Above all, Z5 is equipped with a shock migration system to cope with complicated road conditions. It carries riders to pass through the bumpy roads in the most elegant pose. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



To deliver the most pleasant experience, Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter can be connected to riders mobile phone via the APP. Riders could benefit from a lot of intelligent services. The battery design is also worth riders attention. The battery is in a modular design, easy to disassemble and replace. The added USB power supply interface can charge the mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment during the journey. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk





The improvement of Z5 elevates the practical uses of intelligent electric scooters. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



