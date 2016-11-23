       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Research & Development


Modular Systems Control cabinet cooling with filter fans

As a specialist for solutions in all matters relating to electronics cooling, SEPA EUROPE offers also filter fan units for control cabinet cooling

(PresseBox) - As a specialist for solutions in all matters relating to electronics cooling, SEPA EUROPE offers not only DC and AC fans but also corresponding filter fan units for control cabinet cooling. We also provide the corresponding intake and outlet filters and design customer-specific modular solutions to optimize cooling.
Air cooling enables the effective air conditioning of control cabinets ? this includes products such as filter fans, roof fans, fan shelves, inlet and exhaust filters.
Housings of plastic or painted die-cast aluminium that are developed specially for outdoor applications are available. The aluminium or plastic filters can be combined with both AC and DC fans. A variety of replaceable filter pads depending on the degree of application and filtration complement the modular system. The plastic units are also available in RAL 7035 or 7032.
SEPA EUROPE develops customized solutions, e.g. fan/cooling combinations with heat pipes or Peltier elements, ready-for-connection, assembled fans with customized stranded wire lengths and connectors as well as fully assembled customized fans.



11/23/2016
English
