Tampa Bay Cosmetic Specialist Embraces NovaThreads for Nonsurgical Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Jeffrey Hunt of Vein & Cosmetic Center of Tampa Bay explains the benefits of innovative NovaThreads for achieving youthful lift in areas of the face and neck

(firmenpresse) - TAMPA BAY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- The recent FDA-approval of NovaThreads® has introduced both doctors and patients to an effective new option for non-surgical facial rejuvenation, explains Jeffrey A. Hunt, DO. As a physician offering a wide range of both non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments at his practice, Dr. Hunt believes that NovaThreads® stands out as a worthwhile choice for many men and women who are looking to reduce the appearance of skin laxity. He says ® is unique in that it can provide a customizable, physical lift to drooping skin along the neck and in several areas of the face.

With NovaThreads®, Dr. Hunt is able to control the placement, direction, and tension of the lift to deliver optimal results typically lasting between 18 and 24 months. Common cosmetic improvements he is able to achieve with NovaThreads® include:

Restoring youthful elevation to the cheeks and mid-face

Providing lift and support for a drooping brow line

Smoothing jowls to define the jawline

Lifting excess skin along the neck and below the chin

Diminishing the prominence of nasolabial folds

One of the greatest ® is that they can often be placed virtually painlessly using only topical anesthetic to numb the skin, adds Dr. Hunt. When asked to describe the procedure, he explains that different varieties of NovaThreads®, which are uniquely designed to achieve a range of cosmetic effects, are carefully inserted below the skin and looped in a "U" shape to apply a very specific degree of lift and tension to the treatment area. He goes on to illustrate that beneath the skin, NovaThreads® works to stimulates natural collagen production to hold the improvements in place as the threads are resorbed.

Dr. Hunt says the versatility and natural-looking results that NovaThreads® can provide make it a popular treatment among his patients. He encourages men and women who desire some of the effects of a facelift or neck lift, but are unwilling to undergo surgery, to consider NovaThreads® as a viable alternative treatment. He recommends that those interested in NovaThreads® follow through with a consultation to determine if the procedure is right for them.

About Jeffrey Hunt, DO, RVS, RVPI



is the Medical Director of Vein & Cosmetic Center of Tampa Bay. He is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and is also a Diplomate of the Osteopathic National Boards, the Flex Exam, and the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. As a Registered Vascular Specialist providing non-surgical treatment for venous disease and cosmetic enhancement, Dr. Hunt performs a broad selection of body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and skin tightening treatments using innovative techniques and advanced technologies. He received his medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and continued on with three years of residing at Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

For more information about Dr. Hunt and his practice, please visit veincentertampa.com and facebook.com/veincentertampa.

