Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. Announces Trading on XETRA Platform in Germany

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for trading on the XETRA® electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"The European markets have an ever-increasing importance to Fantasy 6 and Fantasy 360 technologies and our business operations and, as such, we are excited to have our company listed and actively trading on XETRA®," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Fantasy 6. "We are consistently looking for ways to support and service our current and future shareholders and having our company's common stock available for trading on one of the world's leading electronic platforms is one such step towards that goal."

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC.

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data, artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experience and entertainment.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

