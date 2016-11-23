New report from yStats.com highlights the future of the top 5 global B2C E-Commerce markets

(PresseBox) - Using multiple original sources, Hamburg-based business intelligence company yStats.com?s newest report, ?Top 5 Country B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020? predicts continued growth of online retail, but at decreasing year-on-year growth rates in these major markets.

China has the largest and fastest growing B2C E-Commerce sales, followed by the USA, the UK, Japan and Germany, according to the yStats.com report. Of the top 5, only China is predicted to maintain growth rates above 20% over the forecast period, as a declining growth rate is characteristic of these world leaders. This is especially so in the mature market of the UK, the global leader in B2C E-Commerce?s share of total retail.

This new yStats.com report, which synthesizes nearly 30 original sales forecasts, also tells of the trends influencing development of the online retail market in these leading countries, such as cross-border shopping, M-Commerce and omnichannel shopping.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/...



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Company information / Profile:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Date: 11/23/2016 - 12:13

Language: English

News-ID 508788

Character count: 2529

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: yStats.com GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Hamburg





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease