New York Plastic Surgeons Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Liposuction

The experienced doctors at New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPSG) can use liposuction to slim and tone nearly any area of the body with customized treatment plans

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- At New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPSG), both men and women have been taking advantage of the versatility liposuction offers in regard to body contouring. According to the , this popular procedure can be used to remove excess fat from nearly any area of the body, including the abdomen, love handles, flanks, buttocks, knees, arms, and chin. Since can improve the appearance of so many areas of the body, prospective patients at NYPSG often have questions of how they can reap the benefits.

Though liposuction can be used to target a single area of the body, the doctors at NYPSG note that many patients wish to target several areas at once for a more complete transformation. When asked how many areas can be treated in one liposuction section, the plastic surgeons typically recommend choosing no more than two or three areas at a time. Their primary concern is the recovery from the procedure, since targeting more areas in one surgical session can increase post-operative downtime and discomfort. However, they clarify that the ideal number will vary from patient to patient. For patients who wish to remove a larger amount of fat from each location, the plastic surgeons recommend they target fewer areas compared to those who want to remove smaller amounts of fat from several locations.

Another popular question by liposuction patients at NYPSG is how they can expect their final results to look. The surgeons highlight that each procedure is customized for the unique needs of the patient, and the treatment plan may even vary depending upon whether the patient is male or female. "Though the basics of liposuction remain the same for men and women, men tend to have different cosmetic concerns and expectations for this popular body contouring procedure," says NYPSG's Dr. Michael Dobryansky. In his experience, patients typically target areas such as the chest (to treat gynecomastia), love handles, abdomen, and chin. Since many of these patients are already at or near their ideal weight, liposuction often reveals the muscles that have been hidden below that layer of fat for a more muscular, masculine look.

With such effective results from liposuction, patients commonly ask the how long they can expect to enjoy their new figures. "During liposuction, excess fat cells are targeted and permanently removed from the body at the surgical site," explains Dr. Dobransky. He notes, however, that the body's remaining fat cells are still able to increase or decrease in size. With this in mind, the plastic surgeons inform patients that to maintain their , they should adopt a healthy lifestyle with a nutritious diet and routine exercise.

A division of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC, was established in 2013 to continue LIPSG's mission of providing state-of-the-art plastic surgery care to those in the New York area. NYPSG is operated by seven of LIPSG's experienced plastic surgeons who also oversee a comprehensive skin rejuvenation medical spa.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

Headquartered in Manhattan:



1111 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10128

(212) 257-8714



With additional offices in Flushing and Brooklyn.



(858) 200-0044





More information:

http://www.newyorkplasticsurgicalgroup.com



PressRelease by

New York Plastic Surgical Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 12:01

Language: English

News-ID 508789

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: New York Plastic Surgical Group

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease