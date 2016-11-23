       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Major Drilling to Release Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2017

Management to Conduct Webcast/Conference Call on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 9:00am EST

(firmenpresse) - MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the "Company") today reported that it will release its second quarter results, ended October 31, 2016, on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 after the close of the markets.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David Balser, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's second quarter results for fiscal 2017.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcast section of the Major Drilling website at and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-340-2216 and ask for Major Drilling's second quarter results conference call. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight, Thursday, December 22, 2016. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 5963711. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website ().

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world's largest metals and minerals contract drilling services companies. To support its customers' mining operations, mineral exploration and environmental activities, Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, and Africa.

Contacts:
Chantal Melanson


(506) 857-8636



More information:
http://www.majordrilling.com/Pages/default.aspx



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Major Drilling Group International Inc.
Stadt: MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK


