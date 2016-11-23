Ceapro Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial and Operational Results

(TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2016 and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2016

Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro, stated, "We are very pleased with these strong results for the third quarter and 2016 year to date. Notably these financial results have surpassed our financial results for the full year of 2015. Impressively, year over year revenues and net profit respectively increased by 56% ($4.02M) and 138% ($2.02M). This success could not have been done without the commitment and dedication of our full team who continued to achieve operational excellence, especially during such a critical period coinciding with the completion of the construction of the extraction-fractionation production area of our new facility."

Recent Corporate Highlights

"With the results from this quarter and the completion of our new extraction facility, Ceapro has established a solid base for this impressive year-over-year growth and most importantly, has built a solid foundation for the long term," added Mr. Gagnon.

Expected Near-Term Milestones

Mr. Gagnon concluded, "Moving forward, we will continue to invest our resources in a focused manner on the continued development of our pipeline and execute our projects rigorously toward market expansion into the profitable nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors."

Financial Results for the Three Month and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2016

The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at and on the Company's website at .

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Comments on this PressRelease