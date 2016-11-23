       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CERATIZIT attends cold forming specialists annual meeting 2017 in Düsseldorf

CERATIZIT Italia will be attending the 32nd annual meeting of cold forming specialists in Düsseldorf on 22 and 23 February 2017. Our experts will share their technical knowledge and expertise on the topic of Carbide tools for cold forming.

CERATIZIT at the annual meeting of cold forming specialists 2017 in Düsseldorf
(firmenpresse) - The well-established meeting for the cold forming industry will focus on trends and results from the fields of tools, materials and component development, coating technology, lubricants, forming machines and process optimisation in development and production, as well as on matters connected with Industry 4.0.

On 23 February 2017 at 1:45 pm Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT ( http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/hard-material-solutions-by-ceratizit/) will be holding a presentation on the topic of Carbide tools for cold forming.

CERATIZIT presentation - key themes:

Carbide grade selection for metal forming tools
Design principles of hard metal tools for stamping, drawing, forging and
other cold forming processes
Tools analysis and optimisation based on FEM simulation
Hard metal: powder metallurgy material based on tungsten carbide

Our team from CERATIZIT Italia  Antonello Valsecchi, Head of Engineering, and Josef Laemmle, Managing Director, CERATIZIT Italia S.p.A.  are looking forward to an open dialogue with you.

Learn more about our extended product portfolio (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/?category=5&cHash=d51abb6c46935b739cd98ad76ccf6969).



For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The family owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts and rods. The CERATIZIT GROUP is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.


