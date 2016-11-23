No Matter How Heavy Is the Road Airwheel Intelligent Urban Electric Bike Go With You

Recently, the image of office workers riding foldable e bike with briefcase in their hands is gradually accepted by people.

(firmenpresse) - With the companion of Airwheel foldable e bike E6 or E3, the same road becomes much easier. No matter you go passing the city you live or travel far away across the sea, no matter you race against time in rush hours or date with your lover leisurely, the companion of Airwheel e bike provides you a better comfortable world. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



Traffic jam has long been the big problem in hush hours for office workers. The distance between bus or subway station and the office or home as well as the distance between stations of different subway lines largely increase the time we spend on the road. Luckily, the emergence of Airwheel electric scooter solves this problem. It soon becomes a useful transport for office workers to save time. With Airwheel electric folding bike E6 or E3, office workers are never late for work and have a better work condition. Promotion and salary increase are no longer dreams. Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798398802319249408



When the busy workday has passed, the relaxed weekend comes. It is a good chance to date with your lover and enjoy a romantic time. But in the city, parking space is inadequate. People have to spend long time to find a parking place and the good mood gets destroyed. Therefore, why not have a try of the Airwheel foldable electric bike? The powerful motor of Airwheel smart electric folding bike makes it easy to ride. It is simple, comfortable and labor-saving.



Airwheel Smart Electric Bike is convenient and reliable. It can be ridden in any road conditions. You can easily control it to speed up or make a turn. You can ride Airwheel with your lover to escape from the noisy city, ride through the lanes in forest, see the scenery of green trees and listen to the songs of streams. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



You will have a romantic and relaxed time with Airwheel E6 or E3 ebike. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





