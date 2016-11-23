Industrial Info to Host Webinar on Global Power Industry, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting a focusing on trends in the . The webinar will be Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's driving the Power Industry and what to expect in the future around the globe. The presentation will touch on the opportunities created by the boom in natural gas and how renewables are shaking up the market. Our experts will seek to answer several questions, including:

Are there still parts of the world where new coal-fired generating capacity is being built?

How are environmental regulations reshaping strategies to supply demand going forward?

What is the future of coal-fired power versus nuclear versus natural gas fired generation?

How is the maintenance sector shaping up for the Power Industry?

The webinar is entirely complimentary, and participants will receive a link for "on demand" viewing after the event. Make sure to

Browse breaking industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

Contact:

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393

PressRelease by

Industrial Info Resources

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 508797

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Industrial Info Resources

Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease