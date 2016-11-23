Star Micronics' SM-L200 mobile printer is recommended for TFL approved Card Payment Solutions for Londons licensed taxi drivers

(firmenpresse) - High Wycombe, UK, 23 November 2016 - International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics is pleased to announce that its SM-L200 mobile printer has been selected as the approved printer for card payment solutions available to Londons licensed taxi drivers. Following the announcement by Transport for London that all licensed taxi drivers must accept credit and debit card payments, including contactless, Star has stepped up to the mark by providing a mobile printer that meets the demands of a busy taxi environment.



Star is mindful that Londons licensed taxi drivers are required to have an in-depth knowledge of London with the ability to take their occupants to their desired destination amid the congestion and chaos that characterises Londons streets. Having to go through stringent training to obtain their licence with the need to pass The Knowledge test, Star recognises that Londons licensed taxi drivers are renowned worldwide for their expert knowledge and friendly, helpful manner.



By selecting the Star SM-L200 Bluetooth receipt printer, taxi drivers benefit from a number of valuable and unique features in a super compact lightweight design. These include a fast print speed, LCD display and 1.2m drop test capability. Beyond a low power usage, the advantages of BLE technology include simple installation thanks to an auto pairing facility with multiple Bluetooth 4.0 devices including Apple iOS, Android and Windows.



As Annette Tarlton, Marketing Director, Star Micronics EMEA, states: Star Micronics is proud to be the recommended printer manufacturer for the majority of TFL approved card payment solutions available today, offering Londons licensed taxi drivers a reliable and cost effective card payment and printing solution.



Card Payment & hardware providers can be found on the TFL website and include Cab:app Ltd. Farepay Ltd, iZettle, Payleven and PayPal with details of recommended system fitting service companies.





Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

