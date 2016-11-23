Cohesity Delivers Cloud Integration For Scalable and Cost-Effective Secondary Storage Across On-Premises and Cloud Infrastructures

Integration With Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services and Provides Seamless Data Protection, DevOps, and Disaster Recovery

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of , today announced a new product that extends the benefits of its on-premises consolidated secondary storage solution to public cloud infrastructure. Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition (CE) enables businesses to take advantage of the scalability, convenience and cost-effectiveness of the cloud for data protection, DevOps, and disaster recovery workloads.

The fragmentation of today's storage solutions means that many companies struggle with seamless data portability from on-premises to the cloud. Pushing data to the cloud often requires special gateways and data format conversions. As enterprises increasingly leverage the cloud for software development operations (DevOps) as well as off-site data protection, businesses require a seamless and simple platform that can quickly move data between on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

Cohesity solves this problem by providing native replication from on-premises DataPlatform deployments to cloud DataPlatform CE deployments. By leveraging Cohesity's underlying , this solution instantly replicates local storage instances to remote clouds services. Seamless integration with Microsoft Azure and AWS empowers companies to immediately unlock the scalability and economic benefits of cloud computing for a range of use cases including:

Running Cohesity DataPlatform as a virtual appliance in the cloud

Transferring data from on-premises Cohesity clusters to the cloud

Leveraging cloud services for DevOps and disaster recovery workflows

Cohesity delivers a hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services, and analytic datasets onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. Cohesity DataPlatform CE extends the solution's to give customers even greater flexibility to move new storage workloads to the cloud.

"With the rollout of Cohesity DataPlatform CE, all the benefits of an intelligent, web-scale storage system are now available via the cloud," said Cohesity Vice President of Marketing and Product Patrick Rogers. "DataPlatform CE consolidates backup, archive, and DevOps workloads into a highly-efficient and infinitely scalable storage architecture that can run entirely in the cloud. This completes our original vision for a limitless storage system that spans both private and public clouds, and enables transparent data movement across clouds."

Tad Brockway, General Manager, Azure Storage, Microsoft Corp. said, "Most enterprise customers are using a hybrid environment as they transition to the cloud. Cohesity's solution for managing enterprise data across both public and private cloud data centers addresses critical scenarios for the enterprise market. We're pleased to have Cohesity DataPlatform CE in the Microsoft Azure marketplace."

Cohesity DataPlatform CE is currently in preview through an early access program, and will be generally available on AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace in the first half of 2017. To join the early access program, please reach out to .

Cohesity delivers the industry's first hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services, and analytic datasets, onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. With Cohesity, IT organizations achieve far greater operational efficiency and agility in managing their data assets on-premises and in the cloud. Cohesity counts Credit Acceptance, Cvent, GS1, and Tribune Media among its growing base of enterprise customers. For more information, visit .

