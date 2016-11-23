Marcel van Empel is head of new Strategy and Product Management unit at UTA

 UTA strengthens the marketing of its products

 Increasing the business success of the product lines



Kleinostheim  23 November 2016. In order to serve the needs of customers and the market even better in the future, UNION TANK Eckstein GmbH & Co. KG (UTA) makes improvements to the coordination and marketing of its products: On 1 November 2016 Marcel van Empel assumed the newly created position of Head of Strategy and Product Management. In this role, the 46-year-old Dutchman will head the fuel and service specialist's new department of the same name. He will also develop and manage product strategy to help UTA to continue to build a sustainable future. Van Empel reports directly to UTA's CEO Volker Huber.



(firmenpresse) - Marcel van Empel has almost 25 years of professional experience and huge international business development expertise, making him the ideal head of the newly created Strategy and Product Management department. Most recently, he very successfully headed the Inter-national Business Development Division at Masternaut, Europe's largest provider of telematics solutions. Prior to that, he worked for three years with the French company Egis Projects SA in Paris - a company that is engaged in the project planning and operation of mobility services, connected vehicles, fuel card management, tax refund, toll systems and toll services as well as telematics solutions. There van Empel was responsible for the assessment, development and implementation of a new European connected vehicles business division. Before that he was the managing director of the Dutch Remobis Refund Service, which is part of the DKV Mobility Service Group. There he was the head of the tax refund department as well as a member of the board of directors.



"We are delighted to get Marcel van Empel on board, who is the ideal candidate for this new role", says Volker Huber, CEO of UTA. "With his excellent management skills and many years of experience in international business development, he makes a valuable contribution to the setup of the new UTA department." Van Empel will support the development of the new division and be the first point of contact for the new team of strategy and product man-agers who are responsible for the strategy and product portfolio in their department across the entire life cycle  from needs analysis in the market, development, market launch and further development through to product rationalisation.









More information:

http://www.uta.com



Company information / Profile:

UNION TANK Eckstein GmbH & Co. KG (UTA) is one of the leading providers of fuel and service cards in Eu-rope. Commercial customers can use the UTA card system to refuel, independent of brand and without cash, at more than 54,000 petrol stations in 40 European countries and use other en-route services. These include toll invoicing, repair shop services, breakdown and towing services as well as the refund of VAT and fuel tax. The company was founded in 1963 by Heinrich Eckstein; the majority of its shares, 51 percent, are family-owned (represented by the Eckstein and van Dedem families), and the other shareholders are Edenred SA (34 percent) and Daimler AG (15 percent). The company is headquartered in Kleinostheim/Main. Some 400 employees of the UTA group generate annual sales of almost 2.6 billion euros. For the tenth time running, UTA was voted one of the most friendly and customer-oriented service providers in Germany by the consulting company ServiceRating, the Institute for Market-Oriented Management (IMU) in Mannheim, the opinion research institute YouGov and the business newspaper Handelsblatt.

