SafeBreach Named SC Awards 2017 Finalist in the Rookie Security Company of the Year Category

Pioneering Continuous Security Validation; Stopping Breaches Before They Happen with a "Hacker's View"

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- , a leading innovator of continuous security validation, today announced that the company has been named a Finalist in the "Rookie Security Company of the Year" category by .

SafeBreach was selected as one of only five finalists in the category and selected by a hand-picked panel of experts by SC's editorial team for their breadth of knowledge and experience in the information security industry. Judges come from end-user companies, analyst and consulting communities, academia and other vendor-neutral organizations and many are practicing and former chief information security officers from the private and public sectors.

As organizations deal with sophisticated attackers in an increasingly dynamic environment, the challenge of ensuring security defenses are working effectively is a critical need being tasked to every security leader. As a pioneer in continuous security validation, SafeBreach provides organizations with a "hacker's view" of their security posture for comprehensive and continuous security validation and mitigation by automatically executing breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data.

"We're thrilled to be selected as a Finalist as there are so many amazingly innovative and rapidly growing security start-ups today. The recognition by SC Magazine is validation of the market for breach simulations and our unique technology," said Co-Founder and CEO Guy Bejerano at SafeBreach. "We are very much looking forward to attending the RSA Conference in 2017 where the SC's Awards gala has become a highly anticipated evening."

by Technology Editor Peter Stephenson, SC Media, March 1, 2016

Winners will be announced on February 14, 2017 at the SC Awards dinner and presentation that's being held at The InterContinental in San Francisco. For more information about the SC Awards, visit: .

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of continuous security validation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. SafeBreach was awarded a 2016 SINET16 Innovator and featured in the RSA 2016 Innovation Sandbox. For more information visit or follow on Twitter (at)SafeBreach.

