Liberty Tax Service to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on December 8, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, announced today that it will report its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 before the market opens on Thursday, December 8, 2016. At 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its earnings. To listen to the call, dial 855-611-0856 (domestic) or 518-444-5569 (international), conference ID code 10692202, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. The link to the webcast may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at , under the "About" tab.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call continuing until Thursday, December 15, 2016, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID code is 10692202. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above beginning shortly after its conclusion.

Founded in 1997 by CEO John T. Hewitt, Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. Liberty Tax is one of the fastest-growing tax preparation franchises. Last year, Liberty Tax prepared over two million individual income tax returns in more than 4,400 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through , and , and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of approximately 22,000 seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit and interact with Liberty Tax on and .

Kathy Donovan

Liberty Tax, Inc.

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(757) 493-8855







Martha O'Gorman



Liberty Tax, Inc.

Chief Marketing Officer

(757) 301-8022





http://www.libertytax.com



