Trailer Park Boys Choose OrganiGram as Strategic Partner

(firmenpresse) - MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI)(OTCQB: OGRMF) ("OrganiGram" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as the exclusive Canadian cannabis producer, business partner and brand developer for Nova Scotia-based Trailer Park Boys ("TPB").

As part of the agreement, OrganiGram will work with the team at TPB Productions Ltd. to develop branding, packaging, and a competitive product portfolio targeted towards recreational marijuana consumers and distributed exclusively by OrganiGram. The deal also includes product placement opportunities as well as branding of peripheral cannabis items.

"This relationship solidifies one of our strategic building blocks as we plan for the legalization of recreational use in Canada. The team at Trailer Park Boys have an aligned vision to develop a National brand with our assistance and we're incredibly excited at how the partnership will come to life," said Ray Gracewood, Chief Commercial Officer at OrganiGram.

Trailer Park Boys have become a well-known name within the Canadian entertainment landscape since first appearing on air 1999. Following their agreement with Netflix in 2014, TPB audiences have expanded exponentially into the United States and beyond.

"We remain firmly committed to producing and supplying world-class cannabis for our increasing patient base; and we plan on maintaining that commitment in the future at OrganiGram. But we also need to be strategic about the opportunities that will be afforded to us with the advent of recreational use in Canada. Brands will play a key role within the cannabis market space, and we're devoting the thought leadership and developing our strategy well in advance of these expected changes to ensure we're prepared," added Gracewood.

"We had been monitoring closely to best understand how we might be able to enter the cannabis space in Canada. After our initial meeting with the Maritime based executive team at OrganiGram, we all felt strongly that they were the perfect partner and the timing was right to move forward," said Louis Thomas, President of Sonic Entertainment Group, representing TPB Productions Limited in this transaction.

The agreement, which has an initial term of five years, encompasses an exclusive product and branding partnership in Canada in exchange for consideration that includes a combination of cash royalties and other non-monetary consideration.

About TPB Productions Limited

TPB Productions is a Nova Scotia based company indirectly controlled by actors Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells. The company owns and manages all intellectual property rights associated with Trailer Park Boys, including Canadian and international trademarks, copyrights and music publishing assets.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, OrganiGram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. OrganiGram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. OrganiGram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, crop yields - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:



OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Giselle Doiron

Director of Investor and Media Relations

(506) 801-8986



OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Ray Gracewood

Chief Commercial Officer

(506) 804-2547





More information:

http://www.organigram.ca



PressRelease by

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 14:22

Language: English

News-ID 508847

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Stadt: MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease