Mineral Mountain Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Termination of Holy Terror Option Agreement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MMV) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders on November 21, 2016 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting and elected Nelson Baker, Barry Coughlan, James Clark, Marshall Bertram, Bradley Baker and Trevor Thomas as the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company also announces that it has received a notice of default from Holy Terror Mining Company ("HTMC") in respect of the property option agreement dated May 30, 2012, as amended (the "Holy Terror Option Agreement"), between the Company and HTMC pursuant to which HTMC granted the Company an option to earn up to a 75% interest in and to the Holy Terror property in the Keystone Mining District, South Dakota. The Company did not fulfill the requirements under the Holy Terror Option Agreement to earn an initial 60% interest in the Holy Terror property and as such, the agreement has been terminated.

The Company's focus over the past year has been its Rochford Gold Project. As noted in the Company's news release of November 8, 2016, the Company has identified large-scale ledge-type high grade gold targets with estimated extensive down plunge lengths of up to 3.0 kilometers in the Standby Mine Trend and the Cochrane South Trend and the Company has engaged the services of FMG Engineering based in Rapid City, South Dakota, to initiate the permitting process to drill 20,000 meters of core drilling to test both targets.

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. The Rochford Project covers approximately 7,500 acres and straddles three major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation that host ledge-type gold mineralization.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford Gold District by professional claim staking and also by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses a large and comprehensive database for the district. The Company believes that the Rochford Project is under-explored and that it has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

Nelson W. Baker, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as the potential for the Rochford Project to host several district scale gold discoveries, the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation and timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "planned", "expects" or "looking forward", "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate" or "belief" or describes a "goal" or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, the result of drilling and exploration activities, that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes, that equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen break downs, that no labour shortages or delays are incurred, that plant and equipment function as specified, that no unusual geological or technical problems occur, and that laboratory and other related services are available and perform as contracted. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the company's publicly filed documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contacts:



Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

Brad Baker

Vice-President Corporate Development & Director

(778) 383-3975

PressRelease by

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 508848

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease