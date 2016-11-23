Bavarian Nordic Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 Non-inferiority Study of IMVAMUNE® Smallpox Vaccine

* Second and final Phase 3 study to support a U.S. registration of liquid-

frozen IMVAMUNE



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 23, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:

BVNRY) today announced the completion of enrollment of a Phase 3 clinical study

designed to demonstrate non-inferiority between its investigational, non-

replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE and ACAM2000, the current U.S. licensed,

and replicating smallpox vaccine. This is the second and final study agreed with

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the registration of

liquid-frozen IMVAMUNE. The first study, a lot consistency study in 4,000

healthy individuals, was successfully completed in 2015.



The Phase 3 non-inferiority study enrolled 440 subjects at a U.S. military

garrison in South Korea led by the United States Army Medical Research Institute

of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in collaboration with the U.S. Defense Health

Agency. All subjects will have completed the study within second quarter of

2017, and top line data is anticipated in the second half of 2017.



Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic, said:

"Completion of enrolment of this study represents a significant milestone in the

collaboration between Bavarian Nordic, and multiple federal agencies. IMVAMUNE

has served as the cornerstone for our Company over the past decade and we will

continue to work with the U.S. Government to meet their stated goal of

protecting 66 million Americans who are in need of a safer smallpox vaccine. We

look forward reporting these data and working with the authorities in the

process towards U.S. licensure."



Bavarian Nordic has to-date delivered 28 million doses of liquid-frozen IMVAMUNE

to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.



Federal funding acknowledgments

The Phase 3 study comparing the safety and immunogenicity of IMVAMUNE to



ACAM2000 has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Office

of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced

Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100200700034C



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the

development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and

vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine

platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with

the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for

infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®,

which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other

governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name

IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing

an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of

worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of

HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian

Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including

PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment

of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb

for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit

www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter (at)bavariannordic.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other

information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking

statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other

cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We

undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements

to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as

required by law.



Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43



Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271



