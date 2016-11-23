Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today,

Wednesday 23 November 2016 in Aalesund, Norway.



Reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was

sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 2 November 2016. All proposals on the agenda

were adopted.



The extraordinary general meeting approved the election of Mr. Katsunori Mori as

new board member of the company. Mr. Mori has advised the company that he waives

any board remuneration for the period he will serve on the board of directors.



The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this

release and are also available on www.hexagon.no.



For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no



Solveig D. Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



HEX EGM Minutes 23-11-2016:

http://hugin.info/132600/R/2058783/771646.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 14:02

Language: English

News-ID 508856

Character count: 1692

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA

Stadt: Ã lesund





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease