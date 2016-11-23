       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

recent pressrelease next pressrelease

The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today,
Wednesday 23 November 2016 in Aalesund, Norway.

Reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was
sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 2 November 2016. All proposals on the agenda
were adopted.

The extraordinary general meeting approved the election of Mr. Katsunori Mori as
new board member of the company. Mr. Mori has advised the company that he waives
any board remuneration for the period he will serve on the board of directors.

The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this
release and are also available on www.hexagon.no.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no

Solveig D. Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More information:
http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ãlesund


