DirectStreams keeps growing stronger than ever on international markets

DirectStreams, provider and operator of new generation digital solutions and

services for the hospitality industry, claims important revenue stream from

Asia.



This is the result of the disruptive approach to technology solutions for

hospitality carried out by the company. As such, Directstreams focuses on the

needs of the hotel guests offering them a unique and innovative experience

(leveraging superior quality wifi, integration with social networks, "home away

from home services" .) while offering hoteliers a very agile, intuitive,

efficient marketing and communication platform. DirectStreams is also an open

solution that interfaces with complementary sets of software specific to the

hospitality market positioning Directstreams as a leading reference in its

trade.



Thanks to its fully integrated and customisable on demand offer, DirectStreams

is increasingly solicited to take part at conception stages for upcoming

landmark properties, and DirectStreams capitalises on experience throughout its

installed base of customers deployed in over 13 countries spreading over 3

continents.



In order to support this momentum, DirectStreams plans to continue investments

to expand its solutions' portfolio and thus acquire new customers. Thereof, the

deployment of new resources is planned in R&D in EMEA, and APAC where revenue

growth is taking place.



Pascale Chatelain, CEO of DirectStreams " the growth of our activities in APAC

sends a strong and encouraging message to our teams and demonstrates our ability

to offer solutions to Hoteliers wishing to grow their quality of service

leveraging new technologies and respond to fast growing expectations of their

guests. We have all the right bases to ensure a successful outcome on the long

run as we cater to all types hoteliers from independent ones to larger hotel



chains seeking competitive advantage.



Finally our success is also the result of the tight relationship we maintain

with our customers. These privileged relationships allow us to respond jointly

with them to the fast evolving new technology usage, thus enriching further our

offerings"







