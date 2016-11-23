DirectStreams keeps growing stronger than ever on international markets

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DirectStreams, provider and operator of new generation digital solutions and
services for the hospitality industry, claims important revenue stream from
Asia.
This is the result of the disruptive approach to technology solutions for
hospitality carried out by the company. As such, Directstreams focuses on the
needs of the hotel guests offering them a unique and innovative experience
(leveraging superior quality wifi, integration with social networks, "home away
from home services" .) while offering hoteliers a very agile, intuitive,
efficient marketing and communication platform. DirectStreams is also an open
solution that interfaces with complementary sets of software specific to the
hospitality market positioning Directstreams as a leading reference in its
trade.
Thanks to its fully integrated and customisable on demand offer, DirectStreams
is increasingly solicited to take part at conception stages for upcoming
landmark properties, and DirectStreams capitalises on experience throughout its
installed base of customers deployed in over 13 countries spreading over 3
continents.
In order to support this momentum, DirectStreams plans to continue investments
to expand its solutions' portfolio and thus acquire new customers. Thereof, the
deployment of new resources is planned in R&D in EMEA, and APAC where revenue
growth is taking place.
Pascale Chatelain, CEO of DirectStreams " the growth of our activities in APAC
sends a strong and encouraging message to our teams and demonstrates our ability
to offer solutions to Hoteliers wishing to grow their quality of service
leveraging new technologies and respond to fast growing expectations of their
guests. We have all the right bases to ensure a successful outcome on the long
run as we cater to all types hoteliers from independent ones to larger hotel
chains seeking competitive advantage.
Finally our success is also the result of the tight relationship we maintain
with our customers. These privileged relationships allow us to respond jointly
with them to the fast evolving new technology usage, thus enriching further our
offerings"
