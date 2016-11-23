       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Lifestyle & Leisure


New to the Swiss Alps: "From Verbier With Love"

Licence to ski and secret agent lifestyle experiences launch in Verbier

ID: 508861
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

From Verbier With Love: Heliskiing
From Verbier With Love: Heliskiing

(firmenpresse) - Licence to ski and secret agent lifestyle experiences launch in Verbier

Verbier, Switzerland. November 23, 2016: New to Verbier this year are the exciting spy and licence to ski experiences from Above & Beyond titled From Verbier With Love.

Thrill-seeking individuals and spy movie fans can now make their dreams a reality by living a secret agent lifestyle on their ski holiday in Verbier.

Individual experiences are available for those wishing to dip their toes into the secret agent lifestyle, but the more bold and brave can undertake total immersion in an all-encompassing ultimate From Verbier With Love ski trip.

From Verbier With Love experiences are divided up into four categories; Licence To Ski; Goldflying, Spy Who X Me and A View To A Thrill.

The Goldflying experiences include paragliding; learning to fly a helicopter and skydiving. Licence to Ski experiences cover avalanche rescue training; heli-skiing on a glacier, freeride skiing or snowboarding and freestyle/stunt ski lessons. Spy Who X Me experiences include ski training while learning how to protect a client on the mountain; self-defence training and special weapon shooting activities.

Clients can also choose to experience a number of individual A View To A Thrill lifestyle activities, such as learning how to make the perfect martini; torchlight tobogganing, a breathtaking dog sled trip, drinking Bollinger; eating caviar; test driving an Aston Martin; flying in a private jet and participating in a spy themed acrobatic pole dance show.

All experiences can be tailored for different ability, age and fitness levels; equally suitable for individuals and private parties, as well as corporate groups for entertainment and team building trips.

Make your favourite spy movie a reality and book the From Verbier With Love experience to make this years ski trip unforgettable. You only live  once.



More information:
http://https://blogit.realwire.com/New-to-the-Swiss-Alps-From-Verbier-With-Love



Keywords (optional):

above-und-beyond-verbier, berbier, skiing, lifestyle, travel, leisure,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/23/2016 - 16:33
Language: English
News-ID 508861
Character count: 2083
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 23/11/2016

Number of hits: 64

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Lifestyle & Leisure




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.674
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 301


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z