Jaxon Expands Property at Price Creek

Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: JAX) (Frankfurt: 0U3) (Jaxon or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Van Silver Holdings Ltd. to acquire 35 contiguous property claims on the western boundary of its newly acquired Price Creek precious metal-rich, polymetallic property in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The claims are being acquired following a comprehensive and on-going review of historic data on the Price Creek property and surrounding area.



With the addition of this ground Jaxon will control more than 3,000 hectares representing the most prospective ground in this area. said Jason Cubitt, President of Jaxon. This significantly expands our exploration potential, giving Jaxon access to multiple new high-grade gold and silver-bearing surface structures.



On completion of the property acquisition, the vendor will be owed 300,000 shares of Jaxon and a 1% net smelter royalty.



Price Creek is an advanced exploration (brownfield) opportunity that hosts widespread soil anomalies and surface showings up to 3,398 g/t Ag, 22.7 g/t Au and 22.29% Zn.



This news release has been reviewed by Glen Macdonald, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards and Disclosure for Mineral Projects).



About Jaxon



Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on western Canada. The company is currently advancing its optioned Price Creek Property in north-central British Columbia. The property has seen considerable historic exploration work and presents a VMS-style target with reported potential Eskay Creek / Equity Silver style mineralization.



