Robert B. Pamplin Jr. Issues Holiday Invitation to Tea & Tidings at Pamplin Historical Park

(firmenpresse) - PETERSBURG, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- founder and owner invites the public to start the Christmas season with Tea & Tidings. Attendees will experience the traditions of Christmas past while enjoying holiday teas and treats on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the park's National Museum of the Civil War Soldier.

Tea & Tidings attendees will enjoy gourmet teas and tasty treats while ladies and gentlemen in period dress explain 19th-century holiday traditions. Participants will learn about the history and customs of Christmas during the Civil War era, including listening to traditional Christmas carols and stories.

"The Christmas season is a time for celebration -- eating and drinking with friends and loved ones, sharing stories and music -- and many rituals and traditions we have today grew up around these celebrations," said Pamplin. "Tea & Tidings is an opportunity to experience 19th-century practices and discover how holiday traditions have changed over the years."

Reservations and prepayment are required for this event; tickets are $22 for the general public and $20 for park members. For reservations or more information, call (804) 861-2408 or visit . Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier are located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg, Virginia.

One of "Virginia's Best Places to Visit" according to the Travel Channel and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The park is also the site of the Breakthrough battle of April 2, 1865, and America's premier participatory Civil War experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit .

Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist, and author of 23 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. National and local publications have written of Dr. Pamplin -- "Not since the late Victorians has any person accomplished so much in a...single concentrated life." For more information, visit . For more information about Pamplin's preservation efforts, visit .

