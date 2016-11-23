Only-apartments increases their number of apartments available for Christmas by 18%

With the holidays around the corner and vacation period upon us, the platform for renting luxury apartments is strengthening its selection and expanding the range of available apartments

(firmenpresse) - BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- December is arriving and with it several vacation periods; whether it be the anticipated Purísima long weekend (the early December break in Spain) that will fall on the first week of the month, the Christmas holidays that will crown the year or perhaps a whole month of vacation for the few lucky ones.

In this last month of the year it is common to want to share each free moment with our closest family and friends. Therefore, while in the summer holidays the general trend is to spend the holidays outside, in December, full of the Christmas spirit, staying at home is more desirable.

These patterns are noticeable in tourist market trends: hotel prices are an excellent indicator of trends in this sector. While it is true that since 2013 prices have been increasing month by month, December remains one of the cheapest months to go on vacation. Of course, as long as the Purísima long weekend or the New Year don't overlap with our trip.

If this is the case, a hotel reservation can skyrocket exponentially: to the 15% increase compared to December of the previous month, another 232% or 130% must be added, which has been seen in reservations for the New Year in Benidorm or Gran Canaria, two of the most sought after destinations. Not to mention that hotel availability during this time usually doesn't exceed 15%.

Hotel resorts have limited possibilities in terms of increasing supply or making prices more flexible. Therefore, more and more travelers rely on other types of models. Renting an apartment for specific dates is becoming a popular option for both travelers and homeowners.

However, this is an option for more than just low-cost tourism. The comfort of having an apartment with all the amenities and coziness of staying in something that could be called "home" is also suitable for the part of the population who has a little more to spend on their vacation budget. Options such as Only-apartments, a rental platform for tourist apartments found all around the world, are becoming a growing success.

Reservations with this company have risen 15% with respect to the previous year and this trend is expected to continue in December as well. In addition, these dates are particularly important for this type of tourism: the family aspect of Christmas makes travelers that spend their holidays away from home prefer to do so in a comfortable space, where they can share the dinners and meals that are typical of these dates from the comfort of a home.

For this reason, Only-apartments increases its selection of available apartments for this month by 18%, offering a wider range of locations, types of apartments and prices. This way they also ensure that no one is left without a tourist apartment where they can feel at home during the most celebrated long weekends and festivities.

