Santa and his elves return to Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort for holiday festivities and expanded elf tuck-in program

(firmenpresse) - LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Santa, Mrs. Claus and their favorite elf, Kandy Kane, are jetting off to Florida this December to escape the cold and join guests for Holiday Happenings at -- the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. During this month-long celebration, children and kids at heart can enjoy a magical holiday vacation experience at the with holiday season room rates up to 10 percent off. This year's activities line-up features an expanded bedtime elf tuck-in program, as well as the return of some annual favorites:

Decked out in their Florida vacation attire, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Kandy Kane meet guests in Santa's customized Tiki Hut on select nights. Featuring reindeer, palm trees and flamingos, this holiday photo opportunity is like no other.

Throughout December, the lobby transforms into a holiday scene featuring a 45-ft tall Christmas tree surrounded by a holiday train set, complete with snow falls. On select nights, guests can join Mrs. Claus for the lighting of the Christmas tree starting at 6 p.m., followed by holiday beverages and crafts for kids.

Select nights starting Dec. 2, Santa's elves will deliver milk, cookies, a plush toy and storybook to resort rooms, read a bedtime story and tuck children into bed, in full costume. This premium service ranges from $35 to $59 for one child and $20 to $35 for each additional child, with prices varying by date. A service charge of 20 percent is added, in addition to tax. Reservations are required and space is limited. To book, call 407-934-4206.

Created by the hotel's executive pastry chef Laurent Branlard (the only two-time world pastry champion), this 2,000-pound, 100-percent edible chocolate scene is showcased in the lobby of the Swan and features Santa sitting in his chair, a 7-foot tall, 400-pound nutcracker, fireplace, Christmas tree and toy train.

For more details about the holiday excitement at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, or to make room reservations, please visit or call 1-800-227-1500.

