Louis Audet to participate in the RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Conference

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario, Tuesday, November 29, 2016. President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Louis Audet, will make a brief presentation at 10:30 a.m. (EST), followed by an interactive discussion.

A live audio webcast and rebroadcast of the discussion will be available on the Cogeco Communications Inc. website at .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 17 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

