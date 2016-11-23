Travel Like a Pro: Common Holiday Travel Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

NEW YORK, NY -- Traveling during the most wonderful time of the year can be fun and festive if you know how to travel smart.

You've invested a lot of time, energy and money into your trip. Protect that investment with travel insurance. A small investment that can protect big ticket travel purchases with coverage and assistance for things like trip cancellations, lost or stolen luggage, and even illness of an immediate family member. It's available for any vacation and trip type and offers a plan finder to find a plan that is right for your trip.

Prepare snack bags ahead of time with healthy food items and high protein options to avoid grumbly bellies. Choices like not only pack easily but give everyone energy to their own snack bags lets you focus on the tasks at hand and keeps everyone happily fed. Premier Protein bars boast 30g of protein and now have no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors and in my opinion, no weird after-taste. They keep your family going during a long day of travel, and with seven tasty flavors there's choices for any mood or craving.

Pets are family members too and many folks love to bring them on vacation. Whether your pet travels with you or stays home, finding a trustworthy sitter is an important part of the travel plan. has over 65,000 loving sitters to choose from and you can book someone locally in your neighborhood, communicate and pay via their app or website. Sitters can send Rover Cards and photos to pet parents with updates that are sent straight to your phone and every stay or visit is insured.

Adventurous days call for restful evenings, but sleeping while TRAVELING can sometimes be difficult. Strange noises, late hotel hallway conversations, or even just not being in your own bed can wreak havoc on your zzzs. Pack the portable, rechargeable Sleep Therapy Speaker. It is a sleep SYSTEM with scientifically proven methods that cancel out noise and use light therapy to align your internal clock no matter where you're traveling or staying. You'll wake with increased energy and ready for your jam-packed holiday vacation!

For more information, visit TravelingMom.com.

