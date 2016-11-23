CSE: 2016-1113 - Name Change - Genovation Capital Corp. (GEC)

ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)ADP® will release the November 2016 findings of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report and ADP National Franchise Report onDue to the important contribution that small b ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Aston Hill Financial Inc. ("Aston Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: AHF) is pleased to announce that each of the matters put forward before the holders ("Debentureholders") of 6. ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- ePlay Digital Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Network Life Sciences Inc. has been approved for listing.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.comThe symbol NO ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Sino Rise Group Holdings Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Sino Rise, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in ...