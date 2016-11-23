CSE: 2016-1113 - Name Change - Genovation Capital Corp. (GEC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Genovation Capital Corp. has announced a name change to Valens Groworks Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on November 24, 2016.

