Boot Barn to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Store in Spokane Valley, Washington

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT), America's largest western and work wear retailer, will celebrate the opening of its newest store December 2 to December 4. The 10,887-square-foot store is located at 5606 East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, Washington 99212.

Boot Barn offers boots, jeans, hats, shirts, outerwear, protective work wear, belts and accessories for western and work customers. For over 30 years Boot Barn has focused on providing superior service and the largest selection of quality brands including Wrangler®, Ariat®, Justin®, Carhartt®, Carolina®, Chippewa®, JOW®, Cinch®, Corral®, Dan Post®, Tony Lama®, Lorado®, Grace in LA®, Keen®, Miss Me®, Scully®, and Timberland PRO® at great prices. Boot Barn also has exclusive brands including Cody James®, Shyanne® and Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, a line of contemporary boots, apparel and accessories.

"We are excited to introduce Boot Barn to the Spokane Valley community just in time for Christmas," said Jayme Maxwell, Vice President of Marketing at Boot Barn. "We're stocked with the largest selection of western and work boots and apparel -- everyone is sure to find the right style and size. We're inviting all our new neighbors to join us in celebrating our Grand Opening. Families can come and save $20 on all regularly priced boots over $100 and save $5 on all jeans, shirts and all cowboy hats. All year long, active military will receive 15% off their purchase."

Boot Barn has been outfitting the West since 1978 and is America's largest western and work wear retailer. Boot Barn has over 200 stores from coast to coast and online shopping via their mobile-friendly website. Boot Barn is the official western retailer of the PRCA, NFR and PBR, an official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and supports over 500 rodeos and western events every year. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit .



