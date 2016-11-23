KG Health Partners 2016 Veterans Appreciation Tour Honors Veterans at 31 Long-Term Care Facilities Across Tampa Bay Region

(firmenpresse) - CLEARWATER, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- (KGHP) honored former service members in the Tampa Bay region during its annual 5-day Veterans Appreciation Tour, which took place November 7-11. Dr. Robert Metnick, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and principled podiatrist at KGHP, and a team of volunteers convoyed to 31 long-term care (LTC) facilities in a fleet of antique military vehicles during the tour across four counties.

At each stop, the tour volunteers held a ceremony to present veterans with a Certificate of Appreciation for their service and showcased the rare collection of WWII, Vietnam and Cold War era military vehicles from Dr. Metnick's private collection. Veterans had the opportunity to meet and share their stories with the volunteers as well as participate in a group photo session. By the end of the final presentation, the tour had honored more than 600 veterans. Dr. Metnick also awarded certificates to the LTC facilities' staff and caregivers in recognition of the care they provide and compassion they show the county's heroes every day.

"Having served in the Army, I've witnessed firsthand the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform make in defense of freedom at home and abroad," said Dr. Metnick, DPM. "This tour is our way of honoring them and demonstrating our undying gratitude for their service. I feel the same sense of obligation in taking the time to commend these veterans as I do in treating my patients with the highest quality of care."

Beyond the annual tour, Dr. Metnick, who has been treating the region's long-term care residents for more than 25 years, supports veterans at local VA hospitals throughout the year. During these visits, he meets with wounded warriors to offer encouragement during their recovery.

"Dr. Metnick exemplifies the KGHP commitment to giving back to our community. His dedication to veterans is matched only by the care he provides to his patients. His compassion will continue to impact lives for years to come," said Rob Cash, president of KGHP, a leading mobile podiatric care provider serving Florida's long-term care (LTC) facilities as a partner in the care continuum. "At KGHP, we take pride in our commitment to advancing care coordination for improved outcomes. That includes honoring veterans and the sacrifices they've made to preserve our freedom."

KG Health Partners, Inc. is an industry-leading provider of mobile podiatric care, delivering focused, personalized treatment to its long-term care (LTC) residents throughout Florida since 1999. As a partner in the care continuum, KGHP works with LTC and other senior-living facilities to improve patient health and functionality with well-managed, preventive care. The company's physicians conduct facility visits on a weekly or biweekly basis, supported by a dedicated KGHP scheduler and medical assistant who work closely with facility staff to manage podiatry appointments and mitigate disruption to the clinical workflow. To further support the care continuum, KGHP supplies nursing staff with in-service curriculum and specialized training to aid in the identification and management of lower-extremity conditions. For additional information, visit .

