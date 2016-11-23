Minister Wilson-Raybould Appoints Deputy Judges to the Territories

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of 22 Deputy Judges to the the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories, the Supreme Court of Yukon, and the Nunavut Court of Justice,.

These appointees are all jurists of the highest caliber from diverse backgrounds across the country. Together, they will help our Territories continue their long history of judicial excellence while the Northern Judicial Advisory Committees are reconstituted.

"I have been working with the Senior Justices of the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut to ensure that they have the support they require while their Judicial Advisory Committees are reconstituted. We hope that the new committees will better represent the diversity of the communities that they serve".

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

BACKGROUNDER

New Deputy Judge Appointments for the Territories

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, has made the following appointments to the Nunavut Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories and the Supreme Court of Yukon:

Deputy Judge Appointments for the Northwest Territories Supreme Court

The Honourable Justice D. Blair Nixon, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (Calgary)

The Honourable Justice Virginia Schuler (Retired, Northwest Territories Supreme Court)

Deputy Judge Appointments for the Supreme Court of Yukon

The Honourable Justice Myra B. Bielby, Alberta Court of Appeal

The Honourable Justice Deborah J. McCawley, (supernumerary judge, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench

The Honourable Justice Gisele M. Miller, Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Milton)

The Honourable Justice D. Blair Nixon, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (Calgary)

The Honourable Justice Virginia Schuler (Retired, Supreme Court of Northwest Territories)

Deputy Judge Appointments for the Nunavut Court of Justice

The Honourable Justice Alison J. Beames, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Kelowna)

The Honourable Justice Thomas Carey, Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Windsor)

The Honourable Justice Dev Dley, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Kamloops)

The Honourable Justice Geoffrey R.J. Gaul, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Victoria)

The Honourable Justice William H. Goodridge, Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador (Corner Brook)

The Honourable Justice William G. E. Grist, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Chilliwack)

The Honourable Justice Alan P. Ingram, Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Family Court Branch (Peterborough)

The Honourable Justice Miriam A. Maisonville, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Vancouver)

The Honourable Justice Hugh R. McLean, Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Smiths Falls)

The Honourable Justice Michael T. Megaw, Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan, Family Law Division (Regina)

The Honourable Justice Pierre L. Muise, Nova Scotia Supreme Court (Yarmouth)

The Honourable Justice Gregory M. Mulligan, Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Barrie)

The Honourable Justice D. Blair Nixon, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (Calgary)

The Honourable Justice Robert F. Scott, Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Belleville)

The Honourable Justice James W. Williams, Supreme Court of British Columbia (Vancouver)

Comments on this PressRelease