inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences in December 2016

Ninth Annual LD Micro Main Event 2016; Fifth Annual Midtown Cap Investor Summit 2016

(firmenpresse) - MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences scheduled to take place in December 2016: the Ninth Annual LD Micro Main Event 2016 Conference and the Fifth Annual Midtown Cap Investor Summit 2016. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be made accessible on the investor page of the inTEST Corporation website at .

James Pelrin, Executive Vice President with overall responsibility for all inTEST operating units, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Ninth Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 6th at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. They will also be meeting with investors at the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/microcap companies and will feature 240 presenting names.

Robert Matthiessen, Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Fifth Annual Midtown CAP Investor Summit 2016, being held December 8, 2016 at the Le Parker Méridien Hotel, New York, NY.

The Midtown CAP Summit is hosted by executive management from the following participating companies: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Axcelis (ACLS), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Camtek Ltd (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO), FormFactor (FORM), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Ultratech (UTEK) and Xcerra Corporation (XCRA), and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of a series of small group meetings.

The Midtown CAP Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance. Last day for registration is November 28. To RSVP for the Midtown CAP Summit, please contact the event's co-chairs:

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy and telecommunications industries. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit .

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

inTEST Corporation

Tel: 856-505-8999



Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal

Guerrant Associates



Tel: (808) 882-1467





More information:

http://www.intest.com



PressRelease by

inTEST Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:05

Language: English

News-ID 508878

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: inTEST Corporation

Stadt: MOUNT LAUREL, NJ





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease