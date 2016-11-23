Hemplify In-Store Sampling Events at Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake, San Diego County on Saturday, December 3

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Hemplify, Inc. invites food and beverage, and lifestyle editors, as well as members of the public, to sample Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir at two retail locations in San Diego County on December 3, 2016.

Serving South County San Diego, Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake specialize in fresh, natural and organic foods and products, sold via modern, large-format grocery stores that offer the welcome environment and service of an old-fashioned farmers market.

About Hemplify, Inc. and The Tinley Beverage Company

Hemplify, Inc. manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin B12, C and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology that elevates absorption into the bloodstream, ensures shelf stability and masks the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in California and in 5 other states, as well as online. Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (Toronto, Canada) (CSE: TNY)(OTC PINK: QRSRF).

Contacts:

Hemplify Inc.

(a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.)

Jeff Maser

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

3435 Ocean Park Blvd. #107-701Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 507-9146



Twitter: (at)drinkhemplify

Instagram: (at)hemplify



CSE SYMBOL: TNY

OTC PINK SYMBOL: QRSRF





More information:

http://www.drinkhemplify.com



PressRelease by

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:14

Language: English

News-ID 508879

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Stadt: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA





Number of hits: 93



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease