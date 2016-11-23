       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Beverages


Hemplify In-Store Sampling Events at Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake, San Diego County on Saturday, December 3

ID: 508879
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Hemplify, Inc. invites food and beverage, and lifestyle editors, as well as members of the public, to sample Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir at two retail locations in San Diego County on December 3, 2016.

Serving South County San Diego, Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake specialize in fresh, natural and organic foods and products, sold via modern, large-format grocery stores that offer the welcome environment and service of an old-fashioned farmers market.

About Hemplify, Inc. and The Tinley Beverage Company

Hemplify, Inc. manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin B12, C and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology that elevates absorption into the bloodstream, ensures shelf stability and masks the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in California and in 5 other states, as well as online. Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (Toronto, Canada) (CSE: TNY)(OTC PINK: QRSRF).

Contacts:
Hemplify Inc.
(a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.)
Jeff Maser
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
3435 Ocean Park Blvd. #107-701Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 507-9146

Twitter: (at)drinkhemplify
Instagram: (at)hemplify

CSE SYMBOL: TNY
OTC PINK SYMBOL: QRSRF



More information:
http://www.drinkhemplify.com



Keywords (optional):

the-tinley-beverage-company-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:14
Language: English
News-ID 508879
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Stadt: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA


Number of hits: 93

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Beverages




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.674
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 311


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z