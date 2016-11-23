TriMetals Mining Inc. appoints New Chair of the Board



(firmenpresse) -

TriMetals Mining Inc. appoints New Chair of the Board



November 23, 2016, Vancouver, British Columbia-TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI and TMI.B, US OTCQX: TMIAF and TMIBF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert van Doorn as Chair of the Companys Board of Directors, separating the positions of Chair and CEO. Ralph Fitch remains President and CEO of the Company.



Mr. van Doorn is a mining engineer with 40 years of experience and has been a director of the Company since May 2015.



Mr. van Doorn is also a director of Cardero Resources. He is a former director of Romarco Minerals (until its acquisition by Oceana Gold), Leydenburg Platinum, Golden China and Mundoro Mining, of which he was also Chair.



Mr. van Doorns industry experience also includes being a senior mining analyst at Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon, global gold analyst at Morgan Stanley and business development manager at Royal Dutch Shell. Mr. van Doorns achievements include investment recommendations and financing of Great Basin Gold, Pangea Minerals Ltd., Platexco Inc., Argentina Gold and Arequipa, whose discoveries have been developed into major mines. At Rio Narcea, Mr. van Doorn was instrumental in the acquisition of the Tasiast project in Mauritania (now owned by Kinross).



Ralph Fitch, President, CEO and Director of the Company stated We are very pleased with the appointment of Robert to lead our board of directors. His experience and industry knowledge, as well as his successful track record in our industry, will strengthen our board and he will be a significant contributor to our Companys leadership.



About TriMetals Mining Inc.



TriMetals Mining Inc. is a growth focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near surface, Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining friendly Nevada and Utah in the U.S.A.



The Companys approach to business combines the teams track record of discovery and advancement of large projects, key operational and process expertise, and a focus on community relations and sustainable development. Management has extensive experience in the global exploration and mining industry.





The Companys common shares and Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TMI and TMI.B and the common shares and Class B shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol TMIAF and TMIBF. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash, if any, (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the third-party funder's portion thereof) received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Companys subsidiary South American Silver Limiteds arbitration proceeding against Bolivia for the expropriation of the Malku Khota project in 2012. Additional information related to TriMetals Mining Inc. is available at www.trimetalsmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as, will, creating, and similar expressions. These forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the international arbitration process, including the timing and the quantum of damages to be obtained, managements expectation with regard to the final amount of costs, fees and other expenses and commitments payable in connection with the arbitration, and any inability or delay in the collection of the value of any award or settlement; and risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs or Escalones projects, including possible variations in mineral resources or grade, recovery rates, metal prices, availability of sufficient financing to fund further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms, availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and other risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form filed and publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the ability of the Company to realize value from its investments in Bolivia; the arbitration proceeding in a customary manner and in accordance with Procedural Order No. 1 (as amended) and the third party funder honoring its contractual commitments, the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada, Utah and Chile, the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; and the execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for the Gold Springs Project, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.



Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this news release describe the Companys expectations as of November 23, 2016.





TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:



Ralph Fitch

President & CEO

303.584.0606

ralphfitch(at)trimetalsmining.com



Matias Herrero

Chief Financial Officer

303.584.0606

mherrero(at)trimetalsmining.com









PressRelease by

TRIMETALS MINING

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:54

Language: English

News-ID 508880

Character count: 6614

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TRIMETALS MINING

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease