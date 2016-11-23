Crusader Resources unearths ‘surprising’ gold hits



ASX-listed Brazilian gold explorer Crusader Resources has announced a raft of unexpected high-grade gold hits within its Juruena project, located in Central Brazil, during its most recent drilling campaign.



The company has completed seven drill holes at its Tatu and Tatu NE prospects, formerly known as the Tomate prospect. Tatu is one of many local mines that have produced as both open pit and underground operations over the last 20 years following a gold rush the 1980 that saw up to 20,000 local miners operating on the tenure now 100% owned by Crusader Resources. These mines have had little modern drilling and Crusaders exploration team will work to methodically define new resources funded through production expected to commence in 2017.



Drilling at Tatu was surprising as the mineralisation we were targeting wasnt the only potentially economic grades we hit, Crusader Resources managing director Rob Smakman said.



Tatu itself returned some excellent grades in the zone we were targeting, but what we are seeing at Tatu NE is a broader mineralised zone that is close to surface, the new discovery is completely open and will be the subject of immediate exploration to evaluate the potential size of the additional resources., he said.



The result is positive for Crusader, with Tatu NE located close to a proposed plant location, which may add additional mine feed and significantly boost the plants economic valuation.



Additionally, Tatu NE is situated along the same geological system as the companys Dona Maria and Querosene prospects, which already have existing JORC resources averaging 12 g/t with planned production due to commence in 2017.



The company has signified its intent to increase its understanding of the prospect, with Crusader announcing historic and recent drilling programs could have easily missed the main Tatu NE mineralised zone.





We will be undertaking additional ground exploration work before the end of 2016, including trenching and mapping to help us better target additional drilling in 2017. We are working towards exploration funded by production at Juruena and these results confirm our model of multiple prospects within the main Juruena gold district, Smackman said.



Crusader is currently completing a Scoping Study which envisions two mining operations with processing through a central beneficiation plant.



