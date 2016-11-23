Bombardier Obtains Same Type Rating for Both C Series Jetliners

- Same Type Rating offers operators significant cost savings - Six airBaltic pilots have completed minimal differences training and are now qualified to fly the CS300 aircraft

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Transport Canada and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have awarded the CS100 and CS300 airliners with the Same Type Rating (STR) which provides operators with significant cost-saving opportunities.

"The Same Type Rating is a reflection of the high commonality between the CS100 and CS300 aircraft. This is great news for customers that operate both aircraft as they will benefit from the cost-effective, minimal training required to transition pilots from one model to the other. The commonality also extends to spare parts, maintenance procedures and ground handling, which altogether represent significant financial advantages to customers," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

The CS100 and CS300 aircraft feature over 99 per cent parts commonality - the highest level of parts commonality achieved by a manufacturer in the industry. The models are not stretched or shrunken versions of each other, but were designed side by side with only the center section being longer on the larger CS300 aircraft. The aircraft are therefore both specifically optimized for their size, without any compromise on weight, performance or economics.

"I would also like to applaud airBaltic's six core pilots who recently completed their differences training and are now qualified to fly the CS300 aircraft," added Mr. Young.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter

