TELUS and Huawei make another leap forward on the road to 5G

Next-generation wireless network architectures successfully deployed in downtown Vancouver in "5G Living Lab"

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU), Canada's fastest growing national telecommunications company, and Huawei, one of the world's largest telecommunications and ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers have achieved another significant milestone in their journey towards 5G with the successful deployment of a Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) in the heart of the 5G Living Lab in Vancouver.

HetNet is one of the key building blocks for 5G and combines multiple types of cells (such as outdoor macrocells and microcells and indoor picocells) to enhance both coverage and capacity in crowded areas and inside buildings where outdoor signals do not reach. The network enables seamless transitions between cell types to ensure uninterrupted streaming of ultra-high-bandwidth applications (like high-definition video, video conferencing or cloud-based services) as devices move throughout the network. As data demands on wireless networks increase, HetNet will play a key role in providing an ultra-fast and reliable network experience, especially in dense urban environments.

"The advancements we are making at the 5G Living Lab are laying the foundation for our next generation of wireless networks," said Ibrahim Gedeon, TELUS' Chief Technical Officer. "These ground-breaking trials will one day enable the likes of driverless cars; smart homes, businesses and cities; new innovations in healthcare; as well as yet-to-be-imagined applications, devices and services powered by dramatically faster and more reliable wireless connections."

In addition, TELUS and Huawei have successfully enabled a C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) across multiple 5G Living Lab sites in Vancouver and are now operating the largest C-RAN deployment in North America. C-RAN is a next-generation network architecture that centralizes the management of multiple cell sites, enabling intelligent allocation of radio capacity and improved network throughput in crowded urban areas or at special event locations.

The deployments took place in the heart of TELUS and Huawei's 5G Living Lab in downtown Vancouver, where both companies have been trialling next generation technologies since late last year in a live, real-world setting. While 5G is anticipated to become mainstream by 2020, TELUS customers living in the Vancouver area will benefit from these latest technological innovations right away.

"We're proud to be working with a true global innovator like TELUS," said Sean Yang, President of Huawei Canada. "Through our joint efforts in the 5G Living Lab, we are ensuring Vancouver and Canada are at the forefront of deploying the technologies that will bring 5G to life in the years ahead."

TELUS advancement towards 5G builds on the company's $1-billion investment to connect Vancouver to the TELUS PureFibre network, which will ultimately provide the backbone to support lightning-fast wireless speeds as the development roadmaps for wireless and wireline networks converge around 5G. The PureFibre network will provide nearly limitless capacity to support the highly efficient, reliable and blazing-fast wireless speeds 5G will enable for customers, heightening the importance of TELUS' fibre investments across Canada.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.7 billion of annual revenue and 12.6 million subscriber connections, including 8.5 million wireless subscribers, 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and more than 1.0 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video, and is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $440 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 6.8 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $54 million in support of over 4,900 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit .

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Huawei's 177,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing advanced communications technologies to operators, enterprises and consumers around the world. Huawei's innovative ICT solutions, products and services have been deployed in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than one third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is fully owned by its employees, and was recently named again by Interbrand as one of the world's top 100 brands - the first Chinese company to receive this recognition.

Huawei Canada has been in operation since 2008. Huawei's innovative wireless products and services support many of Canada's leading telecommunications companies, and Huawei's Canada Research Centre in Ottawa, Ontario is a global leader in advanced communications technologies, including 5G. Huawei is proud to be a key part of Canada's ICT Ecosystem.

For more information, please visit Huawei online: .

