Mentor InSight Announces "AI APPRECIATION WEEK" with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday Deals on #AIShowBiz Event Tickets

First Ever Week-Long Discounts, Events and Trailblazer Talks to Celebrate the Landmark Achievements and Innovations in the Emerging Industry of Artificial Intelligence

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Mentor InSight (), the media and consulting company that provides guidance empowering superachievement, today announced the creation of a week long celebration of landmark innovations in the AI industry known as "AI Appreciation Week." Starting November 23rd - December 1, 2016, customers can receive discounts on event tickets and information about relevant industry events as well as visionary talks that share the expertise of some of the most fascinating and prolific people involved with the artificial intelligence industry.

"Southern California is the capital of invention especially as it relates to the extraordinary innovations of brilliant entrepreneurs in the artificial intelligence industry. The future possibilities of artificial intelligence are profound and 2016 marks the rapid adoption of these new technologies which inspired me to launch 'AI Appreciation Week,'" said Molly Lavik, Creator of #AIShowBiz, the world's first conference that explores the intersection of AI and the Entertainment Industry.

50% Off #AIShowBiz Early-Bird Tickets for January 12, 2017 event -- marked down from $200 to $100 and only offered at this special half off rate through December 1, 2016. Rates will return to $200 and higher after AI Appreciation Week. Tickets are available by visiting: .

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Nicholas Wettels, PhD

President and CTO

Perception Robotics,

Broadcast via Facebook Live from the #AIShowBiz recently launched event page that is accessible by visiting: . Updates for the AI Trailblazer Talks Broadcasts will be featured on this page.

A free #AIShowBiz Pre-Event Mixer held December 1, 2016 featuring Greg Panos, Futurist and Human Simulation Evangelist. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Venice, CA with a no-host bar and menu offerings.

Registration is required via tinyurl.com/AIFreeMixer.

#AIShowBiz brings together industry visionaries at the intersection of the artificial intelligence and entertainment industry to further the economic development of these industries as well as the profitability of the companies pioneering the technologies of tomorrow. The day long conference that includes Trailblazer Talks infused with techno music, a PitchFest for entrepreneurs seeking financing and an evening networking reception party featuring showcases of previously never before revealed technology DEMOs.

Arjun Metre, Investment Director, Intel Capital

Brett Leonard, Award-winning Filmmaker/Futurist, Chief Creative Officer, Virtuosity

, Founder & Director, Protagonist

Dr. Ali Arsanjani, IBM Distinguished Engineer, CTO Smarter Process, ECM, & Emerging Technologies, IBM Analytics, Enterprise Content Management

Nova Spivack, CEO, Bottlenose

Ann Greenberg, Founder: ION, Gracenote, Sceneplay: Connected Narrative & Hugging Company

Poonacha Machaiah, CEO & Co-founder, Jiyo; Founder & CEO, ABOVE

Michael Terpin, CEO, Transform Group

David Goldman, Chief Operating Officer, Virtuosity

#AIShowBiz PitchFest Award Prize: Top 3 winners receive R&D to prototype services provided by Above Solutions, Inc. Entrepreneurs and inventors with ideas, products and or services at the intersection of the AI/Entertainment Industry are encouraged to apply by visiting:

Brilliant electronic artist/composer IAMEVE of "Starman," the musical theme of #AIShowBiz, will be a featured performer during the event held at The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) located at 525 S Hewitt St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

#AIShowBiz Event: Thursday, January 12 from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.



Trailblazer Talks: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Entrepreneur's PitchFest to Investors: 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

#AIShowBiz Celebration Reception & Innovation Fair: 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Tickets are available by visiting

For questions about "AI Appreciation Week" and to join the celebration, please contact the #AIShowBiz Creator Molly Lavik at: or 310-488-4401.

#AIShowBiz event is created by Mentor InSight, Inc. in partnership with LACI: The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and sponsored by Perception Robotics, Kevins S. Reid Insurance Services, Inc., Transform Group and Above Solutions, Inc.

Mentor InSight, Inc. is a media and consulting company that provides guidance empowering superachievement by producing educational forums and tools for people to realize their full human potential. The company was founded with a moonshot goal to facilitate the development of an Obi-Wan Kenobi hologram style guru to give advice on anything, anywhere at anytime. The #AIShowBiz conference's over arching mission is to create a marketplace that facilitates the development of visionary AI/Entertainment Industry innovations of tomorrow today.

Contact:

Lynessa Williams





Molly Lavik

310 488-4401

PressRelease by

AIShowBiz

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 18:10

Language: English

News-ID 508885

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AIShowBiz

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease