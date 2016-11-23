Canada's drug price watchdog welcomes Vice-chairperson of the Board for a second term

Dr. Mitchell Levine reappointed as Vice-chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board
The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) is pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Mitchell Levine of Hamilton, Ontario as Vice-chairperson of the Board for a second five-year term. Dr. Levine was reappointed by His Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jane Philpott, following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.
Dr. Mitchell Levine, Professor in the departments of Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University and Director of the Centre for Evaluation of Medicines at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, was first appointed Vice-chairperson of the Board in March 2011.
"I am honoured to continue serving as Vice-chair of the Board and look forward to helping the PMPRB realize its vision of a sustainable pharmaceutical system where payers have the information they need to make smart reimbursement choices and Canadians can afford the patented medicines they need to live healthy and productive lives."
Dr. Mitchell Levine
Vice-chairperson, Patented Medicine Prices Review Board
Contacts:
Sofie McCoy-Astell
Manager, Communications
Patented Medicine Prices Review Board
613-960-9728
